KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police said Nariah Penson was last seen Monday at 4 p.m. leaving Genesis School at 3800 E. 44th Street.

She’s described as standing 5’0 and weighs 75 pounds. She was wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants.

Police ask if you know where she is to call 911.

