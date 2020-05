KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a 12-year-old boy last seen nearly a week ago.

Police said Undrellius Fleck was last seen May 7 near 80th and Troost.

He is described as standing 5’0″ and weighs 95 pounds.

He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.