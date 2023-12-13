KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said. Lillyana White was last seen on foot Wednesday just after 2 p.m. in the area of 6100 block of N. Jefferson Street.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen in a green and black plaid vest, red and black plaid pajama pants with a grey and black cat tail.

Police said family is concerned for her safety.

If located, call the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at (816) 234-5043 or call 911.