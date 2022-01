KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a 12-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday afternoon.

Police report Damaya M. Jones was last seen around 2 p.m. getting off the school bus in the 6500 block of NE 43rd Terrace.

She was wearing a pink jumpsuit with the word “Dream” and flowers on the legs.

Police said she stands 5’8″ and weighs 100 lbs.

If located, police say to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 or 911.