KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are attempting to locate a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since the end of January.

Police said Joslyn Hill has not been seen since January 30, 2021, in the area of 50th and North Oak Trafficway.

She is described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 135 pounds with hazel eyes.

Police said she has a beauty mark on her upper lips and is believed to be in the area of Blue Springs or Leavenworth.

If located, police ask that you call 911 immediately.