Kansas City Police attempting to locate two children last seen Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate two children who have not been seen since Friday morning.

KCPD said 13-year-old Leneal Thomas and 7-year-old Kendell McKinney were last seen at 8 a.m. in the area of 37th and Mersington Avenue.

Thomas is described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. McKinney has black hair, brown eyes, stands 4’6″ and weighs 85 pounds.

Thomas was wearing a red/white/blue shirt and shorts and McKinney was wearing a redy shirt with a gold emblem and shorts.

If located, police ask that you call 911.