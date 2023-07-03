KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of complaints about bike lane safety concerns on a busy metro city street, Kansas City police will to being enforcing parking on Truman Road.

The department announced Truman Road has new markings and barriers installed along the bike lane showing where people are allowed to park.

Parking on the south side of Truman Road is only allowed in limited areas near Woodland and Jackson, according to the department.

The department said parking will be enforced beginning Monday, July 3.

The bike lanes were put in by the city as part of the Complete Streets project, aimed at making Truman Road accessible for all types of transportation.

Business owners along the street said it limited the number of people who could park at any given time, making it difficult for deliveries and causing them to lose business.