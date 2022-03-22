KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners is looking to hire a new police chief.

Current Chief Rick Smith announced last year he would retire sometime in the first half of 2022.

At Tuesday’s police board meeting, the board’s attorney, David Kenner, presented the commissioners with a consultant they could look at hiring to help them find a new police chief.

As soon as Kenner made that request though, Commission President Mark Tolbert spoke up.

“David I’m going to ask you that you hold this because it does involve personnel,” Tolbert said. “We’ll have more discussion on this in closed session.”

The meeting continued, and leaders then went into closed session. The one police commissioner who spoke to the media after the session closed was Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“I think we have continued to have robust discussions on the process,” Lucas said Tuesday. “We’ll have more meetings, another meeting on Friday to discuss our next steps. But importantly right now, we’re making sure that there will be extensive community engagement.”

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce will have six different public input sessions starting later in March about what residents want in the next police chief after Smith retires.

Smith is not commenting on when he’ll retire exactly, but the mayor said Smith will discuss it soon though.

“I think that’s an absolutely fair critique,” Lucas said when asked whether people will be concerned that Tolbert suggested that the commissioners go into closed session. “I have for much of my political career disliked closed sessions and closed session behavior, whether it’s at city council, whether it’s at the Board of Police Commissioners.

“I think the public has the right to know a lot more. Sometimes I’ve been outvoted in those situations. It’s happened previously, but I want the public to know that as we look at the new chief process, we will engage in public meetings. We will have extensive discussions to make sure the public knows that they can trust the steps that are being taken or at least have some faith that there will be public discourse in connection with what’s happening ahead.”

Tolbert is not commenting on the process for the next police chief right now.