KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners remember a fallen Kansas City, Missouri, police officer, his K-9, and a pedestrian killed in a car crash.

Officer James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ, and Jesse Eckes died following a crash near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard on February 15.

The Chaplin who opened the meeting with prayer Tuesday, mentioned the three victims who died in the crash.

Muhlbauer, Champ, and Eckes were also on the minds of commissioners during the meeting.

“My condolences on the loss of the fallen officer, James Muhlbauer and his K9 officer Champ, and the pedestrian Jesse Eckes,” Don Wagner, Police Commissioner, said.

Muhlbauer and Champ were laid to rest last week. A funeral for Eckes will be held on March 3.

Kansas City councilwoman Health Hall also told police commissioners that Muhlbauer and Champ will be honored with their names added to the memorial in the memorial garden outside the Regional Police Academy in the future.

Jerron Allen Lightfoot, 18, of Tonganoxie, is charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crash. Lightfoot posted a $3,000 bond on Feb. 17 and was released on house arrest. He is required to stay in Jackson County, according to the court.

According to court documents, Lightfoot was speeding and ran a red light before hitting Officer James Muhlbauer’s car.