KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners has voted to allow Kansas City police officers to live in both Missouri and Kansas.

The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to change its residency requirements, with only Mayor Quinton Lucas voting against the proposal.

Officers will now have to live within 30 miles of the state line but can now live in the Sunflower State.

Under the previous policy, officers were able to live within 30 miles of the city limits — but only in Missouri. That change came last summer after Missouri relaxed the department’s residency requirements on a legislative level.

Before the residency rule was expanded last year, Kansas City officers were required to live within Kansas City limits.

Lucas has long been opposed to expanding residency. He and some local civil rights organizations have argued that it would drive a wedge between the community and the police department and that officers should live in the city where they work.

Supporters, on the other hand, have said it would provide officers with a better work-life balance and help recruit new officers to the department.

In his State of the City address in February, Lucas said Kansas City has a goal of hiring an additional 150 police officers in 2022 and increasing pay for officers and civilian staff.

To help do that, the city and police board approved a $269 million budget for the police department, as well as adding $33 million to the Community Policing and Prevention Fund. The money will still go to KCPD but will be directly focused on increased pay for officers and staff, adding more officers, funding for the communications unit and more.