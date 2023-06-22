KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police captain found himself at the center of an emergency he said he hasn’t faced on the job.

Capt. Joshua Gasper didn’t think twice about stepping up to help. In fact, he noticed what he thought was smoke, and then drove out of his way to make sure everyone survived.

“I think we all do our jobs on a daily basis and every now and then there’s an opportunity to step up,” Gasper said.

The 19-year police department veteran said he was driving to East Patrol early Monday morning when he noticed the burning house near 24th Terrace & Brooklyn Avenue.

He stopped his car and ran to investigate.

“When I got to the front porch, the front door was open and there looked like there were two people who were packing up their belongings and ready to leave and I sped up their process a little,” Gasper said.

The two people told Gasper they believed a third person was still inside the house that was being engulfed by flames.

The police captain rushed into the burning house a total of three times to look for the stranger.

“I could not hear the fire department sirens so I knew there was a time lag between when I’m there and the fire department would be getting there. The two people who came out said they believed there was another party and I thought their safety was important,” Gasper said.

The last time Gasper entered the burning house he heard glass breaking and cracking and knew there wasn’t anything else he could do before firefighters arrived.

“I got down to the street and was able to turn around and see what the condition of the house was and you could see the fire coming down the southside wall of the house,” Gasper said.

Gasper said he’s responded to fires, and knocked on doors to warn of fire, but this was the first time he actually ran into a burning building.

“Given the opportunity everybody has the opportunity to help another person,” Gasper said.

Firefighters and EMS eventually found the third person in the basement of the house. He suffered smoke inhalation, but is expected to recover.

Investigators have not said how the fire started.