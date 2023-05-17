KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Violent crime across the metro is an issue leaders and the police department have fought for decades.

The department has a new plan and hopes to work with metro organizations to change what’s happening in Kansas City and make it safer for everyone.

Chiefs Stacey Graves will formally announce the new initiative Wednesday morning, but it is already being implemented.

The goal is to reduce crime across the city. Graves says she believes it will take the entire community to make it happen.

According to data kept by the Kansas City Police Department, there have been 59 homicides in the city this year. That does not include hundreds of other people who have been injured or traumatized by crime.

The department is partnering with groups like Partners for Peace, Mothers in Charge and KC Common Good for the initiative. Additional groups will likely be added in the future.