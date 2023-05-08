KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community is expected to have the full attention of Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves this week.

The police chief is scheduled to hold a listening session with the community from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held at United Believers Community Church at 5600 E. 112th Ter.

Graves plans to hold meetings like this one in different areas of Kansas City about four times a year.

Violence in Kansas City is one of the topics that is expected to be discussed during the meetings.

Kansas City police officers have already responded to 59 homicides in just over four months. The majority of the victims and the shooters are Black men under the age of 34. According to data provided by the police department, guns have been used in all but two homicides this year.

The police department said it also wants to hear other concerns people living in Kansas City have about the city, as well as any ideas to solve those issues and the violence plaguing the city.