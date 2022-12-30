KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners says commissioner Don Wagner is retiring from his role after five years.

Wagner was the longest-serving current member of the police board after he was sworn in on Nov. 6, 2017. Former Missouri Gov. Mike Greitens appointed him.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve on the Board of Police Commissioners of Kansas City, Missouri since November 2017,” Wagner said in a statement.

He will be retiring from the board effective Dec. 31.

Outside of his work on the police board, Wagner is a private investor and partner at Wagner Investments, L.P., according to the police board’s website. He is also a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals.

He also currently serves on several other boards, including the National Association of Basketball Coaches Foundation, and is a trustee of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Wagner has also formerly served as chairman for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City board and Friends of the Kansas City Zoo.

Wagner lives in Kansas City with his wife Jean. They have three adult children and two grandchildren.

What’s next?

Once Wagner’s retirement takes effect, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will get to appoint a new member to the state-controlled Kansas City police board.

The last time Parson filled a commissioner opening, he selected Dawn Cramer to replace attorney Nathan Garrett in August 2021.

At that time, Mayor Quinton Lucas said he submitted a bipartisan list of possible candidates to Parson to fill the vacant seat, and “as is his right, he elected not to choose from that group.”

Kansas City is the only city in Missouri with a state-controlled police department run by a governor-appointed board.

There is no deadline at this point for when Parson is expected to appoint someone to fill the latest opening on the board.