KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is taking a pledge to add more women to its ranks.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and interim Police Chief Joseph Maybin announced the 30 by 30 initiative Thursday morning. It means the department will work to increase the representation of women in the department to 30% by the year 2030.

Currently, the city is at 15%.

“We are here today proudly and boldly to say we will lead in departments around the country, not just in having the number of female officers increased, but also in making sure … that one day we have a woman police chief, that we have more representation for women in every part of this department and every part of this city,” Lucas said.

Lucas also said there is a plan in place to help the department reach that goal over the next eight years. It includes listening to women already working in the department to see what attracted them to the job.

Current female officers said one of the biggest hurdles they had to overcome was finding daycare for their children. Officers often don’t work the same hours that daycare facilities are open to care for children.

Another issue is the actual KCPD uniform, according to officers. The uniforms are designed for men who have different body shapes than the female officers who also have to wear the same uniforms.

