Kansas City police connect body found in burning truck to shooting, homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police now say that a dead body found inside of a burning truck is connected to a nearby shooting that happened a few blocks away.

Police responded to a shooting at 85th Street and Euclid Avenue just before 5 a.m. on May 6. When they arrived, they found a person outside of a residence who had been shot.

That person was taken to the hospital. His condition was stable.

About an hour later, police met fire fighters at an area near 81st Street and Indiana Avenue on a burning car with a body inside.

Police first classified the finding as a suspicious death. Now, police have called it a homicide. They said the two incidents are connected, though they have not said how.

“The Medical Examiner is still working to make a final determination on cause of death,” police said in a statement.

The homicide ruling marks three killings in Kansas City overnight between 9 p.m. on May 5 and 6 a.m. on May 6. There have been 55 homicides in the city so far this year.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android