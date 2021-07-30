Kansas City Police continue search for 11-year-old boy missing since Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is continuing to ask the public for help in locating an 11-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Jay’Viea Hurt was last seen in the area of 63rd Street and College Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.

He is described as standing 5’0″ and weighs 100 pounds.

He was reported to be wearing a red Batman shirt and red basketball shorts and was last known to be on foot.

Police said family is concerned due to his age and psychological conditions.

If located, you are asked to call 911 immediately.