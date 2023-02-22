KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is continuing to ask the public for help in locating a 13-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in nearly three weeks.

Police said Jayden Robker was last seen at 3 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue.

Robker is described by police as standing 5 feet, 7 inches, and weighs 127 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie, grey sweatpants, black Puma tennis shoes and was riding his black Razor skateboard.

His family is concerned for his welfare, according to police.

As of Tuesday night, KCPD tells FOX4 there have been no new updates.

If located, police ask that you call the KCPD Juvenile Section at (816) 234-5150.