KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 100 police officers killed in the line of duty are being remembered Thursday.

Police read the names of all 119 fallen officers aloud in a tribute to the service they provided in Kansas City.

One of those names is the father of current police Sgt. Randy Evans.

In 1971, officer Robert Evans pushed a driver he had stopped out of the way moments before a car crashed into Evans’ police motorcycle, killing the officer.

“It’s been 50 years,” Randy Evans said. “I still remember that day. It’s clear in my mind all the time. I don’t think it will ever go away.”

The ceremony included an honor guard, the police color guard, a 21-gun salute, bagpipers and a flyover by the police helicopter.

Police displayed 119 American flags, one for each fallen officer.

The first Kansas City police death happened in 1881.

The most recent was 120 year later in 2001.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.