Kansas City Police Department starts hiring again, searching for dozens of new officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People who want to serve their community and help make Kansas City a better place to live may find a new career as a police officer. The Kansas City Police Department is now hiring again.

But the agency is facing challenges in finding and keeping good officers.

Kansas City has seen dozens of police officers retire or leave the profession in the last year. Recruiters say five officers each month are leaving the job.

Officers say law enforcement is a challenging career where officers are always second-guessed, but it also can be rewarding in making a difference in people’s lives.

On Wednesday, more than 30 people signed up to take the entrance test to qualify to become a police officer.

KCPD hopes to attract enough acceptable candidates to start a class of 30-35 recruits next month, and there will be more testing in September to have another class of trainees later this year or early next year.

“Starting salary for an officer in the police academy is about $38,000,” said Amber Hoffman, a KCPD recruiter. “Once they graduate from the police academy, they will get a little step increase, and then once they get off probation an additional step increase as well.”

It’s been a year and a half since the last academy class completed its training. KCPD said it didn’t have money in the budget to continue hiring, but that’s changed now.

Another change: Applicants don’t have to be a Kansas City resident anymore. They can live within 30 miles of the city limits on the Missouri side of the state line.

For more information and to start the application process, visit KCPD’s career page.