Kansas City police department’s use of body cameras under microscope

Body-worn cameras are being distributed to 6,000 Customs and Border Protection agents by the end of the year.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Body cameras and how the Kansas City Police Department uses them will be under the microscope in the coming months.

Last year the department received more than 800 body cameras. The department trained and distributed the cameras to officers between November 2020 and April 2021. The cameras are now being worn by officers across the city and in the department’s traffic enforcement unit.

The city said video from the cameras should be used to increase accountability and transparency, if they are used correctly. The City Council asked for the audit of the police department’s body camera program to make sure that is happening.

The audit will look at whether officers are using body cameras as they should be and in accordance with the department policies. It will also look at ways the department can improve its use of the cameras.

The auditor’s office says it will interview officers and go on ride-alongs to see first hand how the cameras are used on calls. Auditors said they will compare the department’s camera policy and how officers are being trained to recommended practices.

The city said it also plans to look at how the department saves video and to see if people outside of the department have access to videos as they should.

The findings are expected to be released in April 2022.