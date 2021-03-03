Kansas City police detonate suspicious package near federal courthouse downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating Wednesday night after finding a suspicious package near the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department said just before 7 p.m. investigators used a “controlled detonation” to disable the package.

“If you heard a loud boom downtown, it was that,” KCPD said in a tweet.

Police have not released any further information about the threat. FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

The streets immediately in front of the courthouse — specifically E. 9th Street around Oak and Locust streets — are blocked off as police continue to investigate for the next several hours.

