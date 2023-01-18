KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are now investigating a homicide after finding a man’s body in a vehicle Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the area of E. 46th Street and Montgall Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday for a keep the peace call regarding property found.

After officers searched the vehicle, they found the deceased man’s body inside. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Adam Blackstock.

On Wednesday, a KCPD spokesperson said the case is now considered a homicide based on the evidence detectives found at the scene.

This is the sixth homicide of 2023 in Kansas City, according to FOX4’s independent tracking.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 to remain anonymous.