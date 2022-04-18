KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers from all over the metro hope the Kansas City Police Department will help them close stolen property cases.

Detectives announced Friday that they’d busted a huge theft case linked to storage units across Jackson and Johnson Counties.

Earlier this month Public Storage management called police to report suspicious behavior from a renter. The caller told police that the renter was cutting off locks and replacing them with his own locks to cover up the crime.

Originally detectives said they’d found about $100,000 worth of stolen property. Since then Kansas City Police said they’ve located another $250,000 worth of property stolen from area storage units.

It includes some interesting items.

Our detectives have recovered another $250,000 in stolen items connected to the thief who has been breaking into storage units and installing “fake” locks to cover up the crime.



Thread… pic.twitter.com/8ws2mFcorm — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 18, 2022 The police department shared pictures of some of the other property they recovered online.

If you believe your property was stolen, file a police report in the jurisdiction where the crime happened. Then email your case number and a list of your stolen property to metropropertycrimes@kcpd.org.

Police have a suspect in custody, but charges have not yet been filed in the case.

