KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers from all over the metro hope the Kansas City Police Department will help them close stolen property cases.
Detectives announced Friday that they’d busted a huge theft case linked to storage units across Jackson and Johnson Counties.
Earlier this month Public Storage management called police to report suspicious behavior from a renter. The caller told police that the renter was cutting off locks and replacing them with his own locks to cover up the crime.
Originally detectives said they’d found about $100,000 worth of stolen property. Since then Kansas City Police said they’ve located another $250,000 worth of property stolen from area storage units.
It includes some interesting items.
If you believe your property was stolen, file a police report in the jurisdiction where the crime happened. Then email your case number and a list of your stolen property to metropropertycrimes@kcpd.org.
Police have a suspect in custody, but charges have not yet been filed in the case.
