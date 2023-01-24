KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say officers found a paraprofessional with gunshot injuries near an alternative high school

Officers responded to The Plaza Academy near West 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City’s midtown area.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kansas City Police say the staff member’s injuries are not considered to be life threatening. The victim walked to the ambulance and is alert and talking.

The school’s executive director Ward Worley said someone drove by on Washington Street and shot the employee near the back entrance to the building.

Worley said he doesn’t know if the shooting was random or if the gunman targeted the victim.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution and eventually released students early when police said it was safe, according to Worley.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.