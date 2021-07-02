Kansas City police help 3 children left behind in parents’ murder, suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police social specialists, officers and even a lawyer are all pitching in to help three children and their grandmother after the mother was murdered and the father died by suicide.

The night of June 27, police were sent to the area of E. 9th Street and Prospect Avenue. They found a woman in a vehicle with a gunshot wound, who soon died. Officers found a man, the father of the mother’s children, dead in a nearby residence.

Investigators determined that the man, Antonio Arbelo, shot the woman, Evonne Cruz. He then killed himself. Their three children, who were found at the scene, witnessed the deaths.

The children are now in the care of their grandmother, according to the Kansas City Police Department. She contacted a pastor, Cassandra Wainright, which led to help from two police social services specialists, Brook McQuillar and Lindsay Moran.

Through McQuillar and Moran, the children are getting new beds, KCPD stated. Crime lab staff and several officers pitched in money to help the family, including buying new sheets. The KCPD Friends and Family charity is providing new comforters. The kids are also getting new shoes.

Henry Service, of The Service Law Officers, will even help the grandmother adopt the children, pro bono.

Police said anyone who wants to help the family can contact Metro Patrol Social Services Specialist Lindsay Moran at 816-558-2010 or email at Lindsay.Moran@kcpd.org.