Kansas City Police honor the 119 officers killed on duty throughout the history of the department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department honored its 119 officers killed in the line of duty throughout the department’s history with a Memorial Service Thursday morning.

The service was held at the new Law Enforcement Memorial Garden behind the Shoal Creek Patrol Division.

The ceremony included an honor guard, a 21-gun salute, the KCPD Color Guard, bagpipers and a flyover by the police helicopter.

There were also 119 flags on display at the ceremony. One flag represented one of the officers.

Tracy Meyers-Keeling, daughter of fallen KCPD Officer Thomas R. Meyers, spoke about her father’s loss and how it impacted her and the rest of her family.

