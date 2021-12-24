Police ID body found earlier this week as missing Kansas City teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have positively identified a body found earlier this week as a missing 18-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri.

A group of teens found the body Wednesday near the 4500 block of Hedges Avenue.

On Friday, police identified the body found as Amara Jones, who was reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

“My brother is best friends with him and this is completely out of character for him. He would never do anything like this,” said Tamia McGill who discovered Jones’ body.

Local teachers and students from Raytown High School organized the search effort earlier this week.

“He was an artist, he made music. He was talented too. Everyone in Raytown loves him,” Lillyn Gumminger said.

The investigation is still ongoing.