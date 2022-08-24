KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides earlier this week and the victim in a death investigation.

On Monday, just after 9 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near East 50th Street and Olive Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Rahjee Byers, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. This is being investigated as a homicide.

Overnight Tuesday, just after midnight, officers responded to St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard on a shooting.

When officers arrived they were flagged down by someone who directed them to the victim who was located in the area near a homeless camp.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old John Ritter, had been shot and was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Later Tuesday, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a person armed in near East 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue. Someone had called saying there was a man with a gun walking up and down the street making threats.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying near the street at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue. He had been shot and was unresponsive.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old William L. Pearson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the case is a death investigation.

Anyone with information on any of these cases are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

