KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash earlier this week.

Emergency responders with the Kansas City Fire Department responded to the crash just before 2:30 p.m. on westbound I-70 and the Benton Boulevard curve on Monday.

Police said the driver of a red Dodge Ram was speeding westbound on I-70 weaving in and out of traffic when they struck a silver Chevrolet Silverado, lost control and went off the roadway, overturning several times before coming to a rest.

Both the driver and passenger of the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Mackenzie Boni and the passenger has been identified as 51-year-old Fredrick Hiner.

The crash caused the westbound lanes of I-70 to be closed for several hours while crews worked the scene.