Kansas City police identify 20-year-old killed in 67th and Paseo triple shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man killed in a triple shooting early Monday morning has been identified as two other victims are recovering.

Officers responded to a reported shooting a little before 1 a.m. on April 19, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Responders were then notified that three victims showed up at a nearby hospital.

One of the victims, now identified as Marquis Hooker, was pronounced dead.

Hooker’s death marked the 46th Kansas City homicide in 2021. At the time, that was more than last year, which set a record for number of homicides.

Two other victims were treated. One of them had life-threatening injuries, according to police. That person is now stable, police said. The other person had injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Police found evidence of a crime scene at the reported shooting location, but they have not released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case for information leading to an arrest.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android