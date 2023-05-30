KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have released the names of three of the four homicide victims killed on Memorial Day.

There is no indication that any of these four Memorial Day homicides are connected, but three of them happened within just 4 hours.

The multiple killings on Monday brought Kansas City’s homicide total to 67 for the year. At this point last year, there were 64 homicides in the city, according to KCPD data.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Unknown location

Around 4 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 36th and Agnes for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, those who called 911 told the officers that minutes earlier a shooting victim had arrived and was unresponsive. Someone then took the victim away from the scene in a private vehicle.

The people in the vehicle contacted officers near 31st and Prospect where police arranged for emergency services to respond, and medics took the victim to the hospital.

The victim died from his injuries at the hospital and has since been identified as 19-year-old Deion Miles.

Police believe the shooting might have happened at another unknown location and are still working to gather more information.

33rd and Colorado

A few hours later, around 7:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of 33rd and Colorado Avenue for another reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they were directed to a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot and found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at a local hospital and has now been identified as 24-year-old James Allen Jr.

35th and Wabash

Minutes later, police were called to the area of 35th and Wabash Avenue around 7:30 for another reported shooting.

Officers found an unresponsive male victim, and medics declared him dead at the scene.

The victim in this shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Antonio Wells.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates Wells was inside a home with one or more people when shots were fired.

Officers detained one person at the scene, but no charges have been filed at this time.

52nd and Walrond

Kansas City police have yet not released the name of a victim killed early Monday at 52nd and Walrond Avenue.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Kansas City police were called to the area for a reported medical call. As officers were headed to the scene, it was upgraded to a reported dead body.

Police located a man suffering from unknown trauma inside a home. Officers rendered first aid, but EMS arrived and declared the man deceased.

KCPD is still investigating the circumstances of this case but are considering it a homicide at this time. Police did not release any suspect information Monday.