KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified the three people who were shot and killed early Sunday outside a business at 57th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said 22-year-old Nikko Manning, 28-year-old Jasity Strong, and 29-year-old Camden Brown were killed Sunday.

A Kansas City police spokesperson said detectives identified one other person who was shot Sunday in the incident and arrived at a local hospital.

That brings the number of surviving shooting victims to six — and the total number of people struck by gunfire to nine.

Kansas City police were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and the area was shut down for several hours that day.

“I just heard a barrage of gunfire, bullets outside. It sounded like it was 75 shots,” said Kenny Manning Sr., who lost his son Nikko.

Manning said he ran outside to find his wife, and when he got there, he found his son hit twice by gunfire. Before EMTs could arrive at the scene, Nikko’s mom had to do everything she could to try and save her son’s life.

“He was on the ground bleeding, and she was performing CPR on him trying to revive him. You live your life as a father, parent. You protect your child and at a moment like this, you can’t protect them, there’s nothing you can do. You feel helpless,” Manning said.

Manning said his son had just turned 22 on Thursday. Strong was also celebrating a birthday, just turning 28 on Sunday.

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said the three victims were found outside a business that is known for operating after hours.

“If the business knew persons would be present, without security, selling alcohol, and thwarting our laws, that business should be closed,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted.

Graves and the mayor both responded to the scene early Sunday. The police chief took a moment to pray with families that had just lost a loved one.

She and the mayor also urged this community to stop the violence and speak up so those responsible can be held accountable.

“This is a tough scene for us, for Kansas City. We have got to stop in our city, we have got to stop settling conflict with gunfire, with firearms,” Graves said.

“I talked to some people. We had a good conversation for a minute and then somebody else, like, put their finger over their mouth to indicate staying quiet. I think that’s regrettable,” Lucas said.

Detectives took a suspect into custody in Grandview later Sunday. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.