Kansas City police identify five people killed in weekend shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified five victims who were killed in four separate shootings over the weekend.

Police say Bruce Baker, 60, was found dead inside his car after 6:30 p.m. Friday after officers were called to the area of 102nd and Oakland for a welfare check.

On Saturday morning, around 6 a.m., officers were called to the area of 44th and Woodland to investigate a disturbance involving several people. Byren Dennie, 31, was shot and later died at the hospital.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, police responded to a call about a shooting near 73rd and Norton to find a teenage girl dead of a gunshot wound. The body of a second victim was found around 1 p.m. Sunday behind a vacant house in the area. The victims are identified as Dominique Nelson and Dominik Simmons, both 15.

Michael Uttley, 34, was found shot to death Sunday evening, in the area of White and Smart Avenues.

Police have not announced arrests in any of the murders. There is a $25,000 reward in each case. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474 TIPS (8477).