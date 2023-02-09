KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Remains found in the backyard of a home last year are identified as a homicide victim.

Police found 53-year-old Sirrena S. Truitt in the backyard of a home near Paloma Avenue and Oak Street on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Investigators said the resident called police after their dog dug up skeletal remains in the yard. It is not known exactly how long the remains were there.

The medical examiner’s office determined Truitt died by homicide, but detectives are not releasing additional details about her death. The department did say it has been investigating her death under the assumption that it would be ruled a homicide since they found her remains.

Detectives hope someone with information about Truitt, or her death, will call them at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to arrest in this case.