Kansas City police identify man killed in Friday night shooting near 18th and Kansas Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the man killed in a shooting Friday night near 18th and Kansas Ave.

Police were called to the shooting just before midnight Friday. When officers arrived on scene they located a man suffering from gunshot sounds.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Bryce Pulliam, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a person possibly connected with the incident has been detained.

The case is being referred to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges.

Detectives ask anyone with information to please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.