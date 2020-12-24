Kansas City police identify man killed in hit-and-run, release footage of vehicle involved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man killed near the area of Elmwood Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard in a hit-and-run crash has been identified as 24-year-old Deyonta Tenner.

Police say Tenner was struck by a speeding vehicle that left the roadway on Dec. 18, but his body wasn’t found until around 9 a.m. on Dec. 20 when someone called police.

More video on suspect vehicle in fatal hit & run of pedestrian on Friday, Dec. 18, just after midnight near Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. & Elmwood Ave. The vehicle will be heavily damaged possibly in the left rear quarter panel and the back window will be shattered. 816-474-TIPS pic.twitter.com/9c75gGN1lS — kcpolice (@kcpolice) December 23, 2020

KCPD released footage of a vehicle they suspect was involved in the deadly crash.

In a tweet, police said the vehicle possibly has heavy damage on the left rear quarter panel and a shattered rear window.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes, left the roadway striking a pedestrian who was pronounced deceased from their injuries. The vehicle may have damage to the rear. If you have any information, please contact Detective White at 816-949-1524. pic.twitter.com/BUYKgk47n1 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) December 21, 2020

Investigators want to hear from anyone with information on about the vehicle or the incident. You can call (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS to remain anonymous.