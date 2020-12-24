Kansas City police identify man killed in hit-and-run, release footage of vehicle involved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man killed near the area of Elmwood Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard in a hit-and-run crash has been identified as 24-year-old Deyonta Tenner.
Police say Tenner was struck by a speeding vehicle that left the roadway on Dec. 18, but his body wasn’t found until around 9 a.m. on Dec. 20 when someone called police.
KCPD released footage of a vehicle they suspect was involved in the deadly crash.
In a tweet, police said the vehicle possibly has heavy damage on the left rear quarter panel and a shattered rear window.
Investigators want to hear from anyone with information on about the vehicle or the incident. You can call (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS to remain anonymous.