Kansas City Police identify man killed in Saturday night shooting near 60th and Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have identified the victim in a Saturday night homicide near East 60th Terrace and Highland Avenue.

Police responded to the shooting just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers located the victim who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Darryl L. King.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

