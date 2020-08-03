Kansas City police identify two killed in weekend shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police identified two people on Monday killed in separate weekend shootings in Kansas City.

A man found shot and killed late Saturday near Wyandotte Avenue and 39th Street was identified as 24-year-old Deon Paige, according to a police news release Monday. Witnesses reported hearing several shots but couldn’t provide a description of the shooter.

Police also identified a woman found dead early Sunday morning at a home near Gregory Boulevard and Bales Avenue in southeastern Kansas City as 25-year-old Briana Johnson.

Police did not released any additional details about the shootings, and no arrests were reported in either homicide.

If you have information about either shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.