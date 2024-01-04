KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified two people killed Tuesday morning after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 435.

Police said they were chasing a person suspected in multiple armed robberies. The suspect then started going the wrong way on I-435 near 210 Highway.

KCPD said once the man started going the wrong way on the interstate, they ended the chase.

According to KCPD, the suspect crashed into another car.

Family told FOX4 on Tuesday that 60-year-old Alphonso Duke Carroll was the innocent driver who was killed in the crash. They said he was on his way to work when it happened.

His family said he was a father of three children, grandfather of 10, and great-grandfather of nine.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Ollie Coldiron.

Police said Coldiron was allegedly involved in several overnight gas station robberies leading up to the chase and crash. The four robberies happened in less than two hours early Tuesday in the Northland.

The first happened near a Phillips 66 on Highway 152 near I-35. The second happened less than an hour later at the Shell on 64th Street near I-29.

“Then he shot his gun straight at the whiskey cabinet to basically scare my team member,” general manager Benjamin Walker told FOX4.

The alleged crime spree continued 20 minutes away with the suspect hitting the Pilot truck stop in Birmingham followed by a Phillips 66 near the crash site.

A spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Department said Coldiron also fired a shots at this Phillips 66, again threatening an employee.