Kansas City Police identify victim in homicide at 80th and Campbell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have now identified the man killed in a recent homicide over the weekend.

Officers responded just after midnight Saturday at an apartment complex at East 80th and Campbell streets.

Multiple callers heard the sounds of a disturbance outside one of the apartment buildings.

When officers arrived they located a man unresponsive outside one of the buildings with unknown injuries. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was declared dead.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Ronnell Buchanan.

Police said a person possibly connected to the homicide has been identified but no charges have been made at this time.

