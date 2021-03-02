Kansas City police identify victims in Sunday’s three separate homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have released the names of the victims killed in three separate homicides, all taking place before noon on Sunday morning.

The first homicide Sunday was reported just before 4 a.m. in the area of East 12th Street and Grand Boulevard.

At the scene, officers located a vehicle with a victim inside who had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene. He has been identified as 27-year-old Devin Dawkins. A second shooting victim was found near the vehicle and taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time as police continue to investigate this case.

The second homicide Sunday was reported just after 5 a.m. at the Holiday Apartments at 115 NW Harlem Road, just east of 169 Highway. Police located a victim at the scene who was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Initially the police are investigating that two people were inside an apartment when another person arrived and killed the victim who has been identified as 34-year-old Dominick Troy. Police say a person possibly connected in this case has been identified.

A third homicide was reported just before 10 a.m. Sunday at an apartment building at Armour and Gillham where police responded to a shooting where they found a victim deceased. He has been identified as 22-year-old Tony Nichols. Police are continuing to investigate this case.

Kansas City Police say the three homicides Sunday morning were unrelated and due to causes officers often see when responding to homicides: Domestic violence, mental health issues and drugs.

Anyone with information on these three cases can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.