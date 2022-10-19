Kansas City police investigate a shooting at Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue on Oct. 19, 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives have not said if the crimes are connected.

Officers responded to a shooting at Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue. When they arrived police found one person suffering from a gunshot injury.

The extent of the victim’s condition has not been released.

Kansas City police investigate a shooting at Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue on Oct. 19, 2022. (FOX4 photo)

Officers also responded to a shooting near T-Mobile Center at East 12th Street and Grand Avenue, also around 5 p.m.

Police blocked off the street and focused on an area bus stop to gather evidence.

Kansas City police investigate a shooting at East 12th Street and Grand Boulevard on Oct. 19, 2022. (FOX4 photo)

Kansas City police investigate a shooting at East 12th Street and Grand Boulevard on Oct. 19, 2022. (FOX4 photo)

