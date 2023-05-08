KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating to determine whether three shootings that happened in less than 30 minutes Sunday evening are related.

The violence started when officers responded to Red Bridge Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. The call started as someone damaging property. It turned into a shooting by the time officers arrived in the area.

The victim went to a hospital for treatment according to police.

About 20 minutes later, around 6:05 p.m., officers received call about a shooting near East 39th and Bales Avenue. Police reported the victim suffered critical injuries and went to the hospital before officers arrived.

The third shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. at East 12th Street and Denver Avenue.

Officers found a victim in the grass just north of the intersection. The officers preformed CPR until emergency crews arrived. The victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

While the shootings happened within about 15 miles, officers have not said if the three shootings are related.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.