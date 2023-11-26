KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash where the impact forced an SUV off the road, hitting a pedestrian, led to that victim dying on Sunday afternoon according to Kansas City police.

KCPD says this happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Independence Avenue at Kensington, about three miles east of downtown.

A crash report says a driver in a GMC Terrain headed west on Independence was turning left on Kensington when a speeding eastbound driver in a silver Chevrolet Malibu hit them. The SUV hit the person walking and a wooden utility pole, cutting it in half.

Emergency responders took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His age and name haven’t been given yet.

The SUV driver was hospitalized, but is expected to survive from their injuries. Two people got out of the other car and ran away from the crash scene.

Kansas City police say this is the 91st person to die in a crash in 2023, compared with 79 at this time in 2022. If you saw this crash or can help police find the two people on the run, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.