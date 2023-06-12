KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person inside an apartment early Monday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the 5200 block of Oak Leaf Drive for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, police found a victim inside an apartment building with gunshot wounds. Officers began performing life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. EMS later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

KCPD has not yet identified the victim. Police have not provided any information on a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.