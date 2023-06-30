KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon in east Kansas City.

Officers were called to a shooting in the area of E. 43rd Street and College Avenue just before 1 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS declared him deceased. Kansas City police have not identified the victim yet.

Details about what led up to the deadly shooting have not been released at this point. Detectives and crime scene investigators are on scene to speak to witnesses and recover evidence.

This is Kansas City’s 98th homicide of 2023, according to FOX4 data. At this point in 2022, Kansas City had recorded 73 homicides, according to KCPD records.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the hotline that leads to an arrest.