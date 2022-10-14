KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Friday night.

The deadly shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 80th Street and Wayne Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim lying outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene and for evidence and speaking to witnesses.

This is the 132nd homicide of the year in Kansas City. At this time last year, Kansas City had recorded 120 homicides, according to KCPD crime statistics.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

