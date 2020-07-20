Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a woman pushing a baby in a stroller died in a Monday shooting at 26th and Van Brunt.

FOX4’s crew on the scene found crime tape surrounding a 7-Eleven/Conoco gas station at the corner of 27th and Van Brunt.

KCPD says the baby is being checked out at a hospital and is less than 1-year-old, but haven’t said if the baby is hurt. Police say someone in an unknown vehicle fired the shots that killed the woman, but haven’t released further suspect information yet.

