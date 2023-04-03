KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are investigating after one person was killed in an overnight shooting at a restaurant near E. 70th St. and Prospect Avenue.

Around 12:20 a.m. Monday police were called to the Texas Tom’s restaurant at 6950 Prospect for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive shooting victim in the carry-out section of the business. Emergency crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was standing in the carry-out area arguing with one or more people when the interaction escalated and led to the shooting.

No additional information has been released on a potential suspect. Officers believe multiple people were in the carry-out area and the parking lot at the time of the shooting, but nearly all of those people were gone before police arrived.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is urged to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.